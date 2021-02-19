Skiing holiday Helsinki residents don’t seem to stay in Uusimaa: Northern night trains are quite full, the graphics show the amount of car traffic on the exits right now

THL’s recommendation to stay in Uusimaa doesn’t seem to have much of an impact on ski holidaymakers’ travel plans.

Loyal Visitors to Lapland will not miss their ski holiday this year either, although the Department of Health and Welfare THL on Thursday recommended staying in Uusimaa.

This week, HS asked its readers about their vacation arrangements before a recommendation from the THL, and many say they travel to ski resorts in their own car. The answers emphasize the security measures of the corona epidemic, it is planned to stay in your own rental cottage or your own cottage with your own family.

However, many also travel north by train or Finnair flight.

In the afternoon, quite a few ski holidaymakers boarded the Rovaniemi train at Helsinki Central Station. Those traveling with skis had booked their tickets well in advance, and due to the corona epidemic, the cabin had been booked even for a short trip.

VR: n communications manager Taina Kuitusen According to the night train shifts of the most popular days, car and sleeping places are already fully booked. The most popular time to travel north is this weekend.

“However, sleeping and parking spaces can still be found outside the most popular travel days,” Kuitunen replies by e-mail.

Night train seats are only fully booked on one train to Kolari.

VR has added night trains to the Helsinki-Rovaniemi route for the ski holiday season and Easter. There is more space on day trains than on night trains. About 60 percent of the seats are reserved for the most popular daytime departures.

Finnair has cut back on domestic flights due to the epidemic. For example, there are 18 flights a week to Kittilä during the ski holiday season, compared to 36 flights last year.

“On Kittilä flights, we use Airbus aircraft, but many other domestic flights use smaller aircraft with limited cargo space. It is worthwhile for the passenger to make sure in advance that the skis can fit in the plane, ”says Finnair’s Communications Manager. Heidi Lemmetyinen.

During the southern ski holiday season, Oulu, Kittilä and Ivalo have been the most popular destinations. According to Lemmetyinen, there is still room on the flights for the most popular travel day, Saturday.

In total, Finnair has only 15 per cent of normal capacity at its disposal, and there have been about a tenth of normal passengers.

Finnair reminds that the use of the mask is also mandatory on domestic flights. Passengers are instructed to travel safely during the flight.

VR also recommends the use of masks on train journeys. According to Kuitten, an estimated 80 percent of passengers wear a mask. On night trains, it is possible to order travel lunches for your party and breakfast from the restaurant carriage directly to your own cabin.

On their own many of those leaving by car would set off in the afternoon in a normal year. HS monitors the situation on the exit routes.

The graphics below show car traffic on Helsinki’s entrance routes and on the borders of Uusimaa. The reference point is January 2020, ie normal traffic before the pandemic really started to affect the lives of Finns.