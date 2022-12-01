Skiing | Helsinki’s snow cannons are still silent, Vantaa is getting a whole new set of cannons

In Paloheinä, Helsinki, snowmaking requires at least three degrees below zero, as it is made from tap water.

When As the capital region may experience enough frost again in the next few days, Vantaa is starting to build a cannon snow park in a completely new location, Kuusijärvi.

Vantaa sports venue champion Juha Savolainen told HS on Thursday that Kuusijärvi is going to have a small sledding hill near the parking lot and two 700-meter-long piste runs.

“That’s the goal. We’ve never camped there before. Yesterday we were able to turn on the electricity there and try it out. All the pumps are installed there, and they work,” Savolainen said.

According to Savolainen, Kuusijärvi will become a new destination because, for the time being, there is no snow in the first place in Hakunila.

This is because the renewal of the entire electrical network of the Hakunila sports park has been delayed.

“Electricians do work all the time. They doubted that it could be ready next week. We will also have new cables for snowmaking. Nothing old remains in use.”

Here in the current situation, it is a relief for Savolainen and the course builders he leads that the skiing Finnish Cup competitions will not be held in Hakunila until mid-February, i.e. about a month later than in many previous years.

“If they were in January, we would have had to think of a completely different solution. When it’s safe to use snow cannons in Hakunila, it doesn’t take long to get snowed in.”

When Hakunila has not been able to make slopes, Petikko has been Vantaa’s number one destination. According to Savolainen, the snowmaking in Petiko is usually started only after the Finnish Cup competitions have been held in Hakunila.

Now Petiko has a track made of cannon snow for over a kilometer in one direction. According to Savolainen, the track will be extended further.

“There has probably been a maximum of one and a half kilometers in one direction, or three kilometers back and forth. We’ll probably get to that now too,” Savolainen estimates.

Helsinki the sports services team leader responsible for the slopes Mircos Kienanen said that Paloheinä is ready to start snowing as soon as there is enough frost.

“It’s still hard to say whether we will start tonight or whether it will be moved to tomorrow. We are ready to start as soon as it makes sense,” Kienanen said on Thursday afternoon.

So far, no cannon snow has been made in Helsinki this winter, and according to Kienanen, there is a reason for that.

“We should have at least three degrees of frost to be able to do something. We use mains water, which is 5–6 degrees. We can cool it maybe a couple of degrees. We give quite a lot of equalization to Espoo and Vantaa in that they take cold water,” Kienanen said.

He pointed to the fact that, for example, the water needed for snowmaking in Oittaa, Espoo, comes from the neighboring Lake Bodominjärvi.

“That water might be close to one degree. There is a huge difference, and the air temperature is not the same throughout the capital region. So far, we haven’t had many hours of frost above three degrees,” Kienanen said.

Oitta has been skiing on the cannon snow slope for more than a week. Now you can ski there on the cannon snow track for a run of more than a kilometer, which will be gradually lengthened.

In addition, especially for ice skating, there are routes based on natural snow in several places in the capital region, if you are not too careful about the risk of scratching your skis.

Information about the slopes and their condition can be found, for example, on Facebook’s Latutilanne website and on the ulkoliikunta.fi and ladulle.fi services.