Thursday, February 10, 2022
Skiing Heidi Weng finally buried her dream of the Olympics: “The dream of revenge was destroyed”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2022
in World
Norwegian ski star Heidi Wengin The coronavirus infection she received before the Beijing Winter Olympics kept her out of the race machine, but she still had some hope of taking part in the last few days.

On Tuesday, Weng, 30, scored a point for the Olympic dream.

“The dream of revenge was destroyed. It is ‘just’ the Olympics, but still sad,” Weng, who returned to Norway after his coroner quarantine in Italy on Monday, wrote On Instagram.

From Weng also missed the Pyeongchang Olympics four years ago, when he did not make it to the gold-winning Norwegian news team.

Weng’s only Olympic medal is the bronze medal in Sochi from 2014. He has nine medals at the World Championships for adults.

