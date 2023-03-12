Skiing | Heidi Weng downplays the ski competition: “I hope it’s the last time”

Holmenkollen’s 50 km race was not to everyone’s liking.

Norwegian skier Heidi Weng gave his unvarnished opinion about the women’s 50 km race, which was on the World Cup program for the first time on Sunday in Norway’s Holmenkollen.

The race ended Ragnild Hagan to victory. Another Norwegian Astrid Øyre Slind stretched second and the US Jessie Diggins third.

“This was my first but I hope also my last fifty,” commented Weng, who finished 11th for Norwegian TV2.

Women’s the longest distance in the world cup and value competitions has previously been 30 kilometers. However, the international skiing federation Fis wants to equalize women’s and men’s trips in the name of equality. The solution has caused a stir.

New trips may be on the program at the World Ski Championships in Trondheim in two years.

“Women can ski 50 kilometers, but I’m against it. I’m probably one of the few who think this is not equality. It would be fairer if we skied with the greatest vigor for as long as the men. So about 40 kilometers,” Weng suggested.

Haga’s winning time was 2.13.36 on Sunday. Simen Hegstad Krüger won Saturday’s men’s race with a time of 1:55:01.

Multi the other skier disagreed with Weng. For example, Slind described the race as a “pleasant surprise”.

Jessie Diggins thinks that 50 kilometers should be added to the women’s calendar permanently.

“As you noticed, no one was rushed from the race venue with an ambulance. The reasons women have skied 30km in the past are offensive,” Diggins said for NRK.

The cross-country skiing world cup continues on Tuesday with traditional sprints in Drammen, Norway. The season culminates in Salpauselka in two weeks.