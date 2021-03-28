Skiing Heavy weather and the rise of the title challenged Kaisa Mäkäräinen, who competed in her hometown: “Yes, it pulls her foot into the stump”

Kaisa Mäkäräinen, who received her own promotion to Saukkovaara in Ristijärvi, competed in her birthplace for the first time in almost 20 years. He finished fifth in the 30-kilometer freestyle cross-country skiing race on Sunday.

Ristijärvi

21st century one of the most successful Finnish athletes Kaisa Mäkäräinen received a warm welcome in his hometown of Ristijärvi over the weekend.

Mäkäräinen competed in his childhood scenery on two journeys, and although the audience was not reached by the track, the cowbells of the volunteer cowboy raced and the cries of encouragement always faded as Mäkäräinen sidelined.

Mäkäräinen, 38, who now calls himself a cross-country skier, lived in Ristijärvi until he was a high school student, but there is time for previous competitions in Saukkovaara.

“I do not remember exactly, but I think I have not skied here when I lived in Joensuu” Mäkäräinen thought.

Mäkäräinen, who attended Sotkamo Sports High School, moved to Joensuu in 2003.

Mäkäräinen the importance for his breeders’ club is still huge, and his home village of Pyhännänkylä had a lot of people in the organization of the Finnish Championships. Leader of the competition Arto Tolonen considered Mäkäräinen’s participation to be extremely important.

“It would have been even more important if the audience had gotten to the scene. We would have run the ticket business with junior activities for years, ”Tolonen said.

Mäkäräinen finished fifth in the 30-kilometer freestyle skiing competition. The difference between a gold medalist To Riitta-Liisa Ropose accumulated nearly two minutes, but the medal was less than a minute away.

“I had so much worse ski that when we went downhill, there were no divisions to keep up with‘ Ritu ’,” Mäkäräinen said.

He said the glide was good for about seven miles. Heavy conditions and hard pace pushed the enjoyment of the opening round into the background.

“I was afraid how much dark for the last ten.”

Kaisa Mäkäräinen (left) and 30-kilometer champion Riitta-Liisa Roponen skied one distance during the second ten runs.­

Skiers were able to challenge themselves on the ski slopes on the Saukkovaara Finnish Championships. The demanding ascent was named Kaisa’s ascent on the race weekend.

“Kaisa’s hoe is infinitely strong – it’s his percussion weapon. When there is such a rise, it is self-evident that it is Kaisa’s rise, ”Tolonen explained.

Mäkäräinen said that he heard about a nice surprise on Friday morning. The title increase provided a challenge, especially at the end of the 30-mile race.

“I decided I wasn’t going to be a duck to that end. Yes, it pulls the leg into a stump, ”he analyzes.

Gold medalist Roponen was also on the rise.

“I already said that hopefully I wasn’t shown on TV at that point because it was like trying on a hill. I was pretty naked at that point. ”

In its main species Mäkäräinen, who won the World Championships in biathlon and a total of six World Championship medals and won the World Cup three times, received his skiing lessons in Saukkovaara at Ristijärvi Pyry.

“Kaisa was a little girl when my wife and I held a ski school. Kaisa pedaled, gritted her teeth and said that I would not go to practice with the girls, but I would go with the boys, ”Tolonen recalled.

“She was a very determined and strong-willed young girl at the time.”

In Mäkäräinen’s childhood, the trail profiles were easier than at present due to the different direction of rotation. Over the weekend, Mäkäräinen also got to know the trails from another perspective as Yle’s expert.

“If you took the sport seriously, you wouldn’t stand for four hours the day before. Yes, this was felt on my feet, ”he said, estimating that he had brought more Ristijärvi expertise to Friday’s broadcast than traditional skiing.

Thirty Master Roponen left a minute later than Mäkäräinen. He reached Mäkäräinen at the beginning of the second run.

“I came alongside Kaisa and said if I would do the chores together and go stern rather than side by side. So we were pulled together for a while, ”Roponen said.

Experienced skiers revealed that they thought the pace at the time was too much.

“When we skied with‘ Ritu ’, it felt like this was just suicide. It went hard, but I survived it with honor, ”Mäkäräinen said.

“When I caught Kaisa, I thought I wouldn’t stay [mukana]when that pace was so awful. When I went ahead, Kaisa said she felt the same way, ”Roponen said.

“ “When we skied with ‘Ritu’, it felt like this was just suicide.”

Men The 50-mile race ended as expected Iivo Niskasen to the party.

The weekend triumph defeated Kari Variksen over five and a half minutes (5.39.6). The profit margin is the highest in the career.

“I tried skiing hard hard. I had in mind that I would make that record difference skied in Ruka a little bigger, and luckily it ended there, ”Niskanen said, referring to the 2016 Finnish Championships.

At that time, Niskanen defeated Juho Mikkonen in just over five minutes (5.06.3). Niskanen considered his fresh victory skiing a hard class performance.

“It was probably one of the toughest weather ever. Even the track is tough when there were no direct invoices at any point. ”

The painful kingship ended in a surprise cosmos

1 Eino Vuollet got married after 50 miles of racing to his girlfriend Janiika Ojalaa, who was plotted for the Games with special permission as a guardian. “Fortunately, I got him here. I had to cheat a little more that this is possibly my last race, ”Vuollet said. The pleasantly surprised Ojala was left almost speechless. “I just said yeah, and I cried in it.”

2 Saukkovaara skied a 9,756-meter loop, which means that the exact length of the women’s race was 29 kilometers and 268 meters. The men skied 48 kilometers and 780 meters.

3 To Riitta-Liisa Roponen the race was mentally and physically tough. “When the Ten Loops were skied, there were long stretches with no temporary workers, encouragers and maintenance men. I had to constantly remind you to keep yourself strong – this is where the race is going. ”

4 The temperature remained positive at night, so long journeys were competed in the workman’s weather on wet and heavy trails. Roponen said that the rods had passed through the track. “The skis absorb a lot,” Kaisa Mäkäräinen added.

5 The coronavirus prevented the organization of the Finnish Championships a year ago, and now Ristijärvi was competed without an audience. “Lost viewer revenue and sales are conservatively estimated to be at least one hundred thousand euros,” the competition director Arto Tolonen said.