Skiing | “Havus!” – Marjo Matikainen reveals how she confused her competitors in legendary downhill skiing

Marjo Matikainen won three medals at the Calgary Olympic Games. The gold medal came from 5 km skiing and the bronze medals from 10 km and the women's 4×5 km relay.

Marjo Matikainen-Kallström won almost everything possible in her short top career. At the Olympic level, the climax hit the five kilometers in Calgary in 1988. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

Marjo from Matikainen-Kallström when speaking, attention is usually drawn to two things: the legendary utterance and the near-mysterious retirement at the age of barely 24.

Of course, the former was said during the five-kilometer distance of the World Championships in Oberstdorf in 1987: “Havuja. Devil.”

