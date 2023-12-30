Skiing | Harri Kirvesniemi's harsh criticism of the Ski Association: “Savings were made in the wrong place”

Almost all Finns failed in the opening of the ski tour.

Ski expert Harri Kirvesniemi not surprised by the modest opening of the Finns in the Tour de Ski tour. Only about women Jasmi Joensuu survived the Toblach sprint race qualification to the heats, and on the men's side, among the 30 selected in the qualification, reached Lauri Vuorinen and Joni Mäki.

The only bright spot of the day was Vuorinen, who made it to the semi-finals and performed cheerfully there as well, eventually finishing seventh. Joensuu and Mäki were both eliminated immediately in the quarterfinals.

Kirvesniemi marvels at the Finns' preparation for the main event of the season.

“The preparation was far from optimal,” says Kirvesniemi.

According to an experienced ski guru, it was too late to go to the mountains, and the altitude wasn't right either.

“We went just a few days before the start of the tour and were lower than Toblach (1,300 m above sea level), where the race started.”

Kirvesniemi has a solid experience of high altitude training and mountain racing.

“After Toblach, the tour continues in Davos, where the starting point is at 1,560 meters and you only go up from there.”

According to Kirvesniemi, the Finns give plenty of equalization to many other national teams.

“Many Central Europeans live in the mountains and are already better adapted to high altitudes, but some national teams have prepared at high altitudes.”

In Kirvesniemi's opinion, it would have been worthwhile for the Finns to travel to the mountains a few days earlier and choose a place that would have been higher than Toblach. In his opinion, quite a risk was taken now.

“When you get a little lower, it might happen that the first race is the best and the next couple of days are really difficult. Not everyone, but it has happened to many.”

Finns the travel and accommodation plan may have been affected by the Skiing Federation's dire financial situation, which has been reflected in the national team's activities. After the sprint qualifying, Vuorinen also regretted that there is no training camp in the high air below.

According to Kirvesniemi, this cannot be invisible in the performances.

“When you haven't been in the mountains for a long time, the first ascent is always challenging.”

If it was about money, the decision was short-sighted.

“They saved in the wrong place. A few extra days would have cost a couple of tons, but that money would have been returned as prize money,” Kirvesniemi reflects.