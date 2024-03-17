Sunday, March 17, 2024
Skiing | Harri Kirvesniemi immediately realized what was wrong with the Swedish women's skis – praised Kerttu Niskanen's tactics

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 17, 2024
in World Europe
0


In Harri Kirvesniemi's opinion, Kerttu Niskanen made the right decision when he started to pull in the last round.

I ski the final competition of the women's world cup on Sunday in Falun was quite a walk in places. No one really wanted to go in the 20-kilometer freestyle skiing race.

Expert Harri Kirvesniemi notes that it was a typical joint start race.

“[Kilpailun voittanut] Jessie Diggins must have already noticed in the first round that he has the ability to drop a crowd. He spared the bangs.”

In the last round Kerttu Niskanen got tired of going slow and started pulling. In the end, Niskanen finished fifth. Kirvesniemi liked what he saw.

“Kerttu had the idea that he would get the toughest Kirina women to be tricked a little, and Kerttu managed to keep them tight. It was a good idea, and Kertulla seemed to have a good ski herself. He came through the downhill sections perfectly.”

See also  Reader's Opinion | Latin and Greek have an important place in our universities

What do you think about slowing down the joint start races?

“From the point of view of those athletes, it is understandable, who are tight-fisted and more of a hanging type. From the point of view of the spectators, a long time after the race goes by in such a way that nothing really happens for a long time. You have to be alert, because even good skiers shouldn't be in bad places.”

In Sunday's race however, Kirvesniemi raises the Swedes' ski choices as the most decisive thing.

“The Swedes seemed to have totally failed with their skis. When the skiers first entered the downhill section, all the Swedes were dripping, dripping and dripping. I'm guessing that the patterning of the ski was badly chipped and it bit hard into the new snow,” says Kirvesniemi.

