Skiing | Harri Kirvesniemi has a strong view of Iivo Niskas: “Yes, there were a lot of question marks”

Iivo and Kerttu Niskanen both finished second on Sunday in the World Cup 20 km. Harri Kirvesniemi estimates that strong World Championships are in store for both.

29.1. 17:57

Finland the number one name in skiing Iivo Niskanen fitness has been talking to the skiing people all winter long. On Sunday, the Olympic champion and world champion showed a strong recovery by finishing second in the 20 km (p) combined start race in Les Rousses, France.

“Yes, there were question marks here. It was a strong performance. There is still a good month left for Iivo’s main trip to Planica [MM-kisojen 50 km (p)]”, Ilta-Sanomi’s skiing expert Harri Kirvesniemi states.

“If we jump back a month, the situation was pretty much different than it is now. In terms of the fight for victory, nothing is lost in Planica.”

Sunday’s competition was won by Norway with a strong finish Johannes Høsflot Klæbobut Kirvesniemi believes that the Norwegian can be beaten in the final round of the World Championships.

“With 50 kilometers, for example, you play differently in terms of energy balance. In addition, Klæbo will certainly have a tougher task than Iivo before the 50 kilometer race.”

Ax Cape also praised Perttu Hyvärinen strong skiing with ninth place. There were opportunities for better.

“A very unfortunate fall. It wasn’t about the most difficult parts of the trail. There was some carelessness in that,” Kirvesniemi reflects.

“It was a really strong performance in skiing. Would it have lasted in the front group, but I’m guessing it’s a guaranteed stoppage. Even after the fall, it was a great performance.”

All in all, in Kirvesniemi’s opinion, the direction for Finns is now good.

“[Ristomatti] Hakola was finally able to get up to twenty and easily left the group he was skiing with. He had a much rougher start because he had to start with a number over 50. Likewise Arsi Ruuskanen certainly hit the final nail in his competition place.”

Hakola was 18th and Ruuskanen 25th.

Women’s the winner of the competition is Sweden Ebba Andersson and Finland Kerttu Niskanen were superior to others.

“Absolutely shocking differences”, Kirvesniemi marvels.

“Only those who were away Frida Karlsson would have been fighting.”

Kirvesniemi considers Kerttu Niskanen’s chances at the World Championships to be very good.

“The climbs there are better for Kertu than Ebba.”

Krista Pärmäkoski in skiing, Kirvesniemi sees “some sort of downward trend”, but there are still hopes for the World Championships.

“Fortunately, there is still time here. When Krista’s sights are not on winning the World Cup, the remaining time must be used for training.

In Sunday’s race, Pärmäkoski crashed and was tenth, but even without the crash, according to Kirvesniemi, Pärmäkoski would not have fought for the prize places.

Placed ahead of Pärmäkoski Johanna Matintalo (7.), whose skiing Kirvesniemi thought was very good.

“The condition is definitely right. Eveliina Piippo continues to rise. Anne [Kyllönen] was a bit slow, but he had a good sprint on Saturday.”

Ax Cape also reminded that in France they competed in high altitude without adapting to the conditions.

“Without adaptation to the altitude, there is variation in competition condition. It’s completely different skiing if you had been there for two weeks.”