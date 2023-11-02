Skiing | Harri Kirvesniemi breaks the fluoride rule in skiing almost completely – the innocent may be convicted

International The cross-country skiing season starts in a little over three weeks in Ruka, but at least the dominant topic of conversation at the beginning of the season is already clear.

The decision of the international skiing confederation Fisi to ban fluorine compounds from ski creams has caused a lot of uncertainty and criticism.

Kohu got wind in his sails when the Norwegian skier started the alpine skiing season right away by Ragnhild Mowinckel “with a cart” and rejection.

Ski expert Harri Kirvesniemi sees several problems in Fisi’s recent policy. In his opinion, there are so many problems and uncertainty factors that adopting the fluoride cream ban in its current scope is downright a “stupid solution”.

Kirvesniemi specifically highlights four categories of concerns.

Kirvesniemi in my opinion, the biggest problem is if the innocent are convicted.

The athlete chooses a pair of skis to start the race with, but this is no longer affecting the lubrication phase. It is very possible that fluorine has gotten lost in the ski soles without the athlete’s knowledge when the cart is running.

Also, the testing methods for fluoride content do not yet convince with their reliability.

“The question of responsibility is difficult to define, because there are also wrong measurement results. The maintenance team cannot then be held responsible either. In such a situation, the investigation of the matter cannot be left to the responsibility of the athlete, but the federation must be involved and take care of the matter with Fisi,” says Kirvesniemi.

As a problem is also the fact that fluorine can appear on the ski sole almost anywhere, even if it is not in the cream used. This is a big problem, especially in post-performance measurements.

“It should also find out what to do if the test shows green before the race, but red afterwards. For example, there is a lot of fluoride in the lake water, if the track is made of artificial snow built from lake water, fluoride can stick to the skis from it. Or if fitness skiers who used fluoride creams have skied the track, there could catch fluoride.”

“I hear that even the hydraulic oil of the track grips contains these fluorine compounds. Then it can’t be the athlete’s responsibility.”

Possibly in addition to rejection and the resulting loss of prize money, the athlete experiences significant damage to his reputation in the eyes of the general public when he is caught “cheating”. Some people can be merciless at that time.

“When you look at that first wreck on the alpine skiing side, the writing has been in the style of “yes, these Norwegians are known”. You can always hope that an athlete would not be thrown under the bus, but this is how it goes in practice. Athletes are put on a stick, and that is a significant image problem for the sport.”

According to Kirvesniemi, there are many problems in monitoring the fluoride cream ban.

Second as a significant problem, Kirvesniemi raises a possible situation where someone manages to use fluoride cream and cover it up so that the fluoride content does not show up in the measurements.

Fluoride creams are so superior compared to others that the competitive advantage would be shockingly large. According to Kirvesniemi, we are talking about a minute or even two for ten kilometers.

For this reason, re-measuring the fluoride concentration after the race is justified, even though – as mentioned above – it has its own problems.

“Measuring after the fact is justified, because possible Covering Substances may shake off the ski during the trip. But since there are these mentioned problems, such as fluorine sticking to the ski from the environment, it is an endless quagmire.”

“ “It looks really rough if, for example, half of the contestants in Ruka are rejected.”

Third as a matter, Kirvesniemi mentions the further increase in differences. He believes that the big ski resorts will primarily benefit from the new policy.

“Thinking about the whole sport, this is like putting a golden spoon in the big countries’ mouths. Fluoride creams have evened out the lubrication differences between countries, because they all work so well. Now the importance of resources increases even more when new methods are searched for and tested,” Kirvesniemi says.

The fourth problem is the effect of the whole process on the public image of skiing.

“If the measuring device is not reliable, the hustle and bustle easily puts the whole sport in a bad light. After all, it looks really harsh if, for example, in Ruka half of the competitors are rejected.”

Ax Cape considers the introduction of the whole fluoride cream rule questionable. The problems mentioned above are significant reasons for that, but not the only ones.

The fluoride ban is justified by saving the environment, but according to Kirvesniemi, even that is not so clear-cut.

“I would like to see scientific research data on what compounds these replacement creams contain. Are they even more toxic?”

“It would also be good to study how many toxic compounds from the banned fluorine powders end up being left on the track. Most of them end up on the floor of the maintenance booth. Fluoride is allowed in grip creams, although they spread much more of it into the environment than from the powder.”

Ax Cape suspects that the whole rule was initiated by the cream manufacturing companies.

“I think that the unnamed cream companies have figured out that it is good to use this guise to put seemingly cleaner products on sale. They have been able to develop their products in good time and have gained an advantage. However, the managers of certain cream companies are in significant positions making these decisions.”