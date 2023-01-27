Skiing | Harri Kirvesniemi assesses Iivo Niskanen’s situation: “Doesn’t cause a panic reaction”

In Harri Kirvesniemi’s opinion, Iivo Niskanen is not yet in the condition he was in a month before last winter’s Olympics.

Iivo Niskanen returned to the skiing world cup on Friday with bad luck.

Niskanen’s performance in the free 10 skied in Les Rousses, France, went downhill when his ski caught the net fence lining the track after about seven kilometers of skiing.

According to Niskanen, the fall left an “ugly mark”, and competitive skiing ended there.

Ilta-Sanomie’s skiing expert Harri Kirvesniemen thinks that Niskanen’s performance before the accident showed that his condition is not yet what it should be.

“It’s not quite iron yet, but Iivo was still at a reasonable pace,” Kirvesniemi said.

Neck was 25th in the 6.6km splits, and he was 12 seconds behind Perttu from Hyväriswho was 11th in the final results with his best skiing of the season.

“Iivo’s non-competitiveness is probably more visible in the free, and anyway he has invested in the free less than in the previous few years. That doesn’t cause any panic reaction when thinking about the World Cup,” said Kirvesniemi.

He reminded that there is plenty of time before the start of the World Championships and Niskanen’s main trip, the 50 kilometer (p) joint start, is more than a month away.

“When the style of skiing changes and the condition increases, Iivo can’t be knocked out of the medal fight with that skiing at least. But in any case, Iivo is not yet in the condition he was in, say, a month before last winter’s Olympics. There are very clear reasons for that,” Kirvesniemi said, referring to Niskanen’s illness in December and the resulting limited competition.

Kirvesniemi in my opinion, the Finn’s performances did not give cause for jubilation, except for Hyväri.

“Pertu’s performance was very good. The performances of the others were in no way up to expectations.”

In addition to the neck, also Arsi Ruuskanen fell down.

“Without it, he would have gotten a better ranking. These two fallen Lords could have been in the top 20 sacks without any scraps, and then they would have been quite decent performances.”

On Sunday the program includes 20 kilometer joint start races (p) on a narrow track in some places, the suitability of which, especially for men’s joint start, already sparked discussion.

According to Kirvesniemi, drawing conclusions from, for example, Niskanen’s traditional pace is challenging if the competition is actually skied as a joint start.

“Iivo has to start quite far away. Of course, if there is a typical men’s group start, we will ski together for a long time. Then you have time to get up. The track looks like skiing can become a lottery. Under no circumstances should you run into worse problems there, you are already planning to succeed.”

Kirvesniemi hoped that a reasonable solution would be found for Sunday.

“That the race wouldn’t be a complete joke. No one sacrifices themselves there and tries to run away. For a skier of Iivo’s type, it’s a lottery, how it goes in terms of ranking. Rankings don’t necessarily mean much in that type of competition.”

Kirvesniemi said he hoped that the competitions would be changed into a skiable intermediate start.

That solution is hindered at least by the lengthening of the duration of the competition, which the television schedules hardly allow for.

Les Rousses, France:

World Cup 19/30 competition, 10 km (year):

Men: 1) Harald Östberg Amundsen Norway 21.26.5, 2) Sjur Röthe Norway –11.9, 3) William Poromaa Sweden –17.9, 4) Pål Golberg Norway –18.9, 5) Jules Lapierre France –25, 0, 6) Didrik Tönseth Norway –25.2, 7) Hans Christer Holund Norway –28.5, 8) Johannes Hösflot Kläbo Norway –28.9,

…the Finns: 11) Perttu Hyvärinen –33.3, 28) Markus Vuorela –1.07.2, 33) Remi Lindholm –1.13.6, 35) Arsi Ruuskanen –1.13.7, 44) Joni Mäki –1.27.2, 68) Iivo Niskanen –3.27,2.

Women: 1) Ebba Andersson Sweden 24.08.8, 2) Delphine Claudel France –13.4, 3) Jessie Diggins USA –20.5, 4) Ingvild Flugstad Östberg Norway –24.4, 5) Rosie Brennan USA –40, 1, 6) Silje Theodorsen Norway –41.9, 7) Victoria Carl Germany –45.8, 8) Kerttu Niskanen Finland –45.9,

…other Finns: 14) Eveliina Piippo –59.4, 20) Krista Pärmäkoski –1.12.0, 25) Emmi Lämsä –1.22.7, 26) Jasmi Joensuu –1.27.0. Anne Kyllönen interrupted.