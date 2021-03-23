Skiing had back surgery, the national team skier Eveliina Piippo is a registered Finnish Championships: “The message I have at least included in the”

In winter the other Finnish Championships will be competed at the end of this week in Ristijärvi, and the list of those who registered for the competition will be a positive surprise.

A national team skier who underwent back surgery in January Eveliina Piippo has registered for Sunday for 30 km (v).

When the Ski Association announced at the end of January that Piipo was undergoing back surgery, it was also said that there was no timetable for returning to compete.

“The goal is to catch up with normal training by May at the latest,” Piippo said in a press release at the time.

Now However, Piippo may have already practiced lightly.

“He has registered for 30 km from the so-called alert and watches how things are going and what the condition is. Depending on the situation, it is on the line or not, ”the manager of Piipo’s club Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu Hannu Koivusalo said on Tuesday to HS.

According to Koivusalo, Piipo’s rehabilitation has progressed “moderately”.

“Of course, you have to be damn careful with the matter all the time,” Koivusalo said.

Koivusalo did not rule out the possibility that Piippo would also be named to the club’s message team. Posts will be skied on Saturday.

“On Sunday, the race is still really uncertain, but at least the message I’m involved,” Piippo signaled to Helsingin Sanomat.

Piipon personal trainer Ville Oksanen according to the skier has practiced back rehabilitation terms.

“It’s by no means a normal workout. However, there are so many weeks of the procedure that the doctors felt that there was no danger in skiing in an individual competition. In that way, he has not practically practiced skiing any important races, ”Oksanen said.

Oksanen said that Piippo has already been able to ski quite a lot.

“It’s been a lightweight run, but for cross-country skiing, he hasn’t practiced. Overall, it has gone quite well, but the rehabilitation process is clearly underway. ”

According to Oksanen, Piippo has practiced mainly in the Tampere region and is currently skiing in Saariselkä.