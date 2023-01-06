Friday, January 6, 2023
Skiing | Getting sick again in the Finnish national team – skiers drop out of the Tour de Ski

January 6, 2023
Jasmi Joensuu’s Tour de Ski ends with illness.

Tour de Ski continues as an epiphany in Italy’s Val di Fiemme with sprints (p). However, on the morning of the race day, Finland received some bad news: a special woman in the sprint Jasmi Joensuu has fallen ill and is therefore unable to compete.

Illnesses are now mowing down people on the Tour. On Thursday, the Ski Federation said Ville Ahonen of coronavirus infection.

Ahonen left Oberstdorf home on Thursday.

Norway, on the other hand, said on Thursday Anne Kjersti Kalvån from a positive corona test result. Kalvå was third in the overall women’s race.

Kalvån withdrawal meant that Krista Pärmäkoski rose to third in the Tour and Kerttu Niskanen fourth.

The resignation of Pärmäkoski’s director to Frida Karlsson is one minute and 41 seconds, Niskas 1.55.

In the race there are still three stages left in Val di Fiemme. Sprints on Friday (p), 15 km joint starts on Saturday (p) and final climbs on Sunday (v).

There are only six Finns involved.

Sprint qualifying starts on Friday at 11 a.m. and heats at 1:30 p.m.

Tour overall standings (4/7)

Ladies

  1. Frida Karlsson, Sweden

  2. Tiril Udnes Weng, Norway +1.28

  3. Krista Pärmäkoski, Finland +1.41

  4. Kerttu Niskanen, Finland +1.55

  5. Lotta Udnes Weng, Norway +2.17

  6. Katharina Hennig, Germany +2.31

  7. Rosie Brennan, USA +2.36

  8. Heidi Weng, Norway +2.53

  9. Astrid Øyre Slind, Norway +2.53

  10. Teresa Stadlober, Austria +3.12

(18. Anne Kyllönen +4.26. Jasmi Joensuu, Jasmin Kähärä, Anni Alakoski and Katri Lylynperä interrupted)

Gentlemen

  1. Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, Norway

  2. Federico Pellegrino, Italy +0.12

  3. Pål Golberg, Norway +0.14

  4. Sindre Bjørnstad Skar, Norway +0.32

  5. Simen Hegstad Krüger, Norway +0.32

  6. William Poromaa, Sweden +0.37

  7. Didrik Tønseth, Norway +0.39

  8. Sjur Røthe, Norway +0.39

  9. Hans Christer Holund +0.39

  10. Calle Halfvarsson, Sweden +0.49

(22. Perttu Hyvärinen +2.01, 38. Markus Vuorela +3.40, 56. Lauri Lepistö +5.16. Iivo Niskanen and Ville Ahonen interrupted)

