Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Skiing | Gerhard Grimmer, the skiing great of the 1970s, has died

October 10, 2023
Skiing | Gerhard Grimmer, the skiing great of the 1970s, has died

Grimmer won five individual World Cup medals in his career.

in the 1970s winner of World Cup medals in skiing Gerhard Grimmer is dead, says the German newspaper Thüringer Allgemeine on their website. Grimmer was 80 years old when he died.

Grimmer, who represented East Germany, won five World Cup medals during his career, four of which were personal. The biggest achievement was the 50 km gold medal in Falun in 1974. In the same games, Grimmer also won a gold medal in the relay with the East German team. At 15 kilometers, Grimmer was in silver.

At the Ylä Tatra World Championships in 1970, Grimmer took two individual medals, silver for 30 kilometers and bronze for 50 kilometers. Won the 50 km race Kalevi Oikarinen.

