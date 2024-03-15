Skiing | General: Kerttu Niskanen took a look at Aino-Kaisa Saari

There was pain between the former national teammates, says Yle.

Ski star Kerttu Niskanen lashed out at his former national teammate Aino-Kaisa Saarinen of words, tells Public radio.

Saarinen, 45, who currently works as a skiing expert for Yle, commented critically on the performance of Niskanen, 35, after the Holmenkollen World Cup race. Niskanen finished fifth in the 50 km race (p).

Swedish Frida Karlsson won the race overwhelmingly, but in Saarinen's opinion, Niskanen should have been able to match Karlsson's pace in the same way as in February in the Canmore 20 km race (p). Niskanen, who was skiing second at that time, was only 1.6 seconds behind the winner Karlsson.

“They went side by side in Canada. However, Kertu's best condition seems to be behind the rapako,” Saarinen told Yle after Holmenkollen.

Niskanes, who is preparing for the final weekend of the World Cup in Falun, was asked about Saarinen's words. Niskanen answered with a laugh, but also sharply.

“I guess old age at that time [Saarinen] has come, does he see wrong? Someone mentioned that the condition was already left for the Tour, but in my opinion, quite a good pace has still been found. Of course, when the season goes further, there will be daily throwing. Not all days are the same. Vire has an effect, no matter how good the condition is,” Niskanen said.

in Falun we will ski sprints on Friday, 10 km intermediate starts (p) on Saturday and 20 km joint starts (v) on Sunday.