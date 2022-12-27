Skiing | General: Iivo Niskanen will travel to the Tour de Skill on Thursday

Niskanen has been sidelined for the World Cup in the early season.

Cross-country skier Iivo Niskanen is leaving for the Tour de Skille and will travel to Central Europe on Thursday. He tells Yle about it head coach of the national skiing team Teemu Pasanen.

Niskanen has been sidelined for the World Cup in the early season. He got a coronavirus infection before the Ruka mc races and has not gone to subsequent races either.

“In connection with the announcement of the team, it was decided that Iivo will train at home as long as possible in order to get good training,” says Pasanen in an interview with Yle.

The Tour de Ski starts on Saturday with sprint races, on Sunday the ten kilometer (p) pursuit race is skied. The first two days are raced in Val Müstair.