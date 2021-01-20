Skiing Frida Karlsson’s chin-pull trick was followed by more serious injuries than thought: “bleeding above the body”

The Swedish star is already on “all the cylinders”, but his return to the World Cup will only be successful after Salpausselä in the Falun Games.

Cross-country skiing A Swedish skier injured and interrupted on the Tour de Sk Frida Karlsson received more serious injuries from his jaw pulling trick than thought.

Karlsson made a mistake pulling his jaws in Toblach on the door frame of the hotel room, the list came off the wall, and Karlsson slumped from the doorway to his back on the floor.

“It resulted in bleeding in the rib area, and it restricted my breathing during the races,” Karlsson said on Wednesday.

Karlsson, 21, started the tour at a fast pace in Val Müstair, Switzerland. He was third on the Tour and only ten seconds away from the United States, which led the race Jessica from Diggins, but after the accident, investments deteriorated.

Karlsson the momentum waned in Italy so that he no longer reached the top ten in the pursuit of Toblach or in the Val di Fiemme joint start. At that point, he decided not to ski the final climb of the Tour.

“At first, only the worst ailments are noticed from the injury. I felt the most severe pain at first in the pelvic area, where the bleeding put pressure on the sciatic nerve and the pain radiated to my leg, ”Karlsson said.

“As the swelling started to subside, it turned out I had more serious injuries. Only at that point was the bleeding higher in the body and its effect on respiration noticed.

Karlsson says he has recovered well from this, but is not yet in a competitive condition this week. That is why he is not seen at the Salpausselä competition in Lahti.

Oberstdorf The World Cup is just over a month away. Karlsson will certainly recover there.

“I would be skiing already this weekend if it was the World Cup now. In this situation, however, I don’t want to stress when the next World Cup is not absolutely necessary for me, ”Karlsson explained his departure from Lahti.

“At the end of the month in Falun, I certainly involved, and also one hundred percent recovered. I skied in the snow for the first time today after the Tour, and it felt good. You can say that I run all the cylinders again. ”

Karlsson will focus on training for the next few days and then lighten the program before the Falun Games. He will inspect his World Championship in the Swedish Championships in Borås on 9-11. February.

“I will survive from a few travel days when I stay out of Lahti. That, too, is necessary, as I have not just been at home in Sollefteå, and there is now very snow and great training conditions. So everything is fine now, ”Karlsson rejoiced.

The Salpausselä competitions will feature personal combined races on Saturday and posts on Sunday. Falun skiing on the 29th and 31st. January with first two-day regular races and finally sprints.

The first cross-country skiing at the World Championships in Oberstdorf will be held on 25 February.