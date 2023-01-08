Skiing | Frida Karlsson, who collapsed at the finish, stepped in front of the media and told about the end of the race: “I couldn’t feel my arms and legs”

Frida Karlsson gave the first interview a couple of hours after the final climb of the Tour de Ski.

Tour de Ski after a wild climb at the end, crashed into the finish area and lay down for a long time Frida Karlsson arrived a couple of hours after the dramatic race Swedish newspaper Expressen’s for an interview at the Swedish team’s hotel and told what he experienced at the end of an extremely tough match.

“I was scared. I couldn’t feel my hands and feet,” Karlsson said For Expressen.

Karlsson lost consciousness after the race. He was first treated in the finish area, after which he was transported on a stretcher to the hospital. Rather quickly, however, he got back on his pole.

“I don’t remember much about it, but I felt like a rat. I didn’t feel well,” Karlsson, who won the Tour, said.

Karlsson was treated in the goal area.

Karlsson said that he felt weak just before the finish line and was worried about his health, although he has collapsed at the end of the Games many times before.

“I recovered by drinking blueberry soup. I feel better now,” he said at the hotel.

The Tour de Ski overall award ceremony was held without Karlsson, causing fury in skiing circles. The sight was corny when the highest podium of the podium was empty. Many were of the opinion that the organizers should have waited for Karlsson’s recovery and handed out the awards only then.

Missing the award ceremony didn’t bother the Swedish star too much.

Karlsson did say that he asked shortly after regaining consciousness that when the award ceremony was being held.

“But it would have been strange if I had been carried there on a stretcher.”

Finland Kerttu Niskanen finished second overall in the Tour de Ski.