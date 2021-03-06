Skiing Frida Karlsson shouted in pain after crossing the finish line: “It hurt me, but I was just thinking about the medal”

Karlsson injured his hand after falling in a 30km (p) race.

If at the World Ski Championships would be handed out indoor knives, would be Swedish Frida Karlsson a strong candidate after Saturday’s performance.

Karlsson took bronze in the 30-kilometer (p) race after losing to Norway in the final race Heidi Wengille but after beating his countryman Ebba Anderssonin.

The whole trio crashed at about 20 miles, but everyone continued to ski normally.

It wasn’t until the finish line that it turned out that Karlsson had injured himself in the fall.

He cried out in pain in the finish area and supported his left hand. He was taken to the hospital for examination, and an X-ray revealed no fracture in the hand.

“It hurt me, but I was just thinking about a medal. It was only at the finish that I noticed that my hand was really sore, ”Karlsson said Aftonbladetille.

Competition more than two and a half minutes to win Norway Therese Johaug raised his hat to Karlsson’s perseverance.

“That’s really convincing,” Johaug commented.