Skiing | Frida Karlsson broke down completely in the panic, Aino-Kaisa Saarinen’s reassuring assessment: “It’s a different matter if you’re in bad shape”

According to Aino-Kaisa Saarinen, forcing an unfit skier through the Tour can ruin the entire rest of the season.

Finnish a skiing legend Aino-Kaisa Saarinen believes that in the final climb of the Tour de Ski, he completely blew it Frida Karlsson recovery is off to a good start.

Saarinen reminds that Karlsson showed that he was in good shape during the tour. It means recovery is easier.

“When a skier is in good shape, he can recover from Tour in a week. It’s a different matter if you’re in bad shape and you’re forced to go crazy. Then you can even go to the end of the season,” says Saarinen.

Saarinen, at the best of his career, finished second in the Tour in 2009. Saarinen, who currently works as a skiing expert for Yle, considered the end of the race to be dramatic. Karlsson, who was lying on the ground, was treated near the finish line for a long time, and finally he was carried away on a stretcher.

At the prize distribution of the tour, the middle ball of the winner was empty when the Swedish national anthem played.

“Frida was able to squeeze everything out of herself,” says Saarinen.

Karlsson skied the ascent of Alpe Cermis for the first time in his career. Saarinen says the first time it’s hard to understand how hard you can ski uphill.

“However, it was all about the tour on Sunday. Frida struggled to the limit and a little beyond. There is nothing bad about it, and nothing worse has happened. If Frida had started slower, I don’t think the overall result would have been different. He might have remained upright or conscious. If it now takes a day longer to recover, it doesn’t really matter.”

Saarinen says that he himself made it up the final climb without any problems, but he also remembers a previous interruption in the history of the competition. In 2015, Poland Justyna Kowalczyk sipped so badly that he missed the race.

In HS’s recent news about the case it is said that Kowalczyk lay down for a while before he got help and was able to get away with the snowmobile.

“There is such a big load of games under there. It is by no means impossible for this to happen,” says Saarinen.

Aino-Kaisa Saarinen pictured last winter at the Olympic Stadium.

Tour In Saarinen’s opinion, the final climb is an interesting form of competition, but he would go back to his old ways in one matter. Saarinen says that the final ascent should be skied as a pursuit race, as was originally done. This year the race was held as a joint start race.

The race from Saari is easier for spectators to follow, when the situation on the track corresponds to the overall situation on the Tour.

“It would have been delicious to see how Kerttu Niskanen would have concretely passed TIril Udnes Wengin“, says Saarinen.

In Saarinen’s opinion, the joint start makes the final climax a race, where you first ski as a continuation of the queue under the final climb and then start the race.

“Before, you had to see who you could ski with.”

That’s why Saarinen is satisfied that the competition’s prize money has been increased even higher, which helps to attract top skiers to participate. He would like better marketing for the tour from the International Ski Federation.

“Tour is a good product, but it should be possible to conceptualize it even more precisely and make it even more attractive.”

Karlsson’s behind, Kerttu Niskanen skied second in the overall competition. Saarinen especially highlights the fact that Niskanen succeeded in both free and traditional style during the competition period.

In particular, the final distance of the World Championships in Planica, 30 kilometers in traditional skiing, is an interesting distance for the rest of Niskanen’s season.

“Kerttu can ski, but there is also a reserve of speed for the final stretch,” Saarinen reflects on the trip to be skied on the first weekend of March.

