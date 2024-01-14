Skiing | Four Finnish skiers were shocked by fluoride – Lauri Lepistö was amazed: “No idea”

Four Finns roared in Otepää about the forbidden creams.

Four a Finnish skier was rejected because of fluoride found in his skis in Estonia at the weekend. In Otepää, both men and women competed in a 20-kilometer traditional cross-country skiing race on Saturday.

The Scandinavian Cup was contested in Estonia. It is the second-level cross-country competition after the World Cup.

In the men's competition, the Finns were rejected Lauri Lepistö and Olli-Pekka Laitilain women, on the other hand Rebecca Immonen and Anni Kaipainen.

On the way home Lepistö, who was contacted, was tight-lipped about the “cart”, but confirmed the information about the rejections.

“Yes, I don't know what has been found there, any ointment or anything else, but the value has been exceeded in any case. If we had lubricated with fluoride, the value would have been exceeded very quickly,” Lepistö said.

“There is no idea how this happened.”

In Otepää we also saw great Finnish successes. Cross mat Hakola won Friday's sprint and was third in Saturday's race. Johanna Matintalo won on Saturday and was third in the sprint.