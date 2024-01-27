Skiing | Five Finns from qualifying to continue – Pärmäkoski and Niskanen out

Among the Finns, two women and three men made it through the sprint qualifying.

I ski the world cup continues on saturday in Goms, Switzerland with sprints of freestyle skiing.

In the women's category, only two Finns made it to the top 30, i.e. the heats. Jasmi Joensuu was 12th (+8.28) and Jasmin Kähärä 25th (+10.95).

Kerttu Niskanen (32nd, +12.33), Johanna Matintalo (36th, +13.17), Krista Pärmäkoski (38:s, +13.48) and Tiia Olkkonen (42nd, +16.14) missed the qualification.

Sweden's sprint queens pushed for a quadruple victory in qualifying Jonna Sundling under. Linn Svahn (+0.24) was the only one who could match the ride of his fellow countryman, as he finished third Emma Ribom missed the lead by no less than five seconds.

All six representatives of Sweden reached the top eight in the qualification.

Men's three Finns passed the qualification: Joni Mäki 12th (+6.64), Lauri Vuorinen 18th (+7.47) and Niilo Moilanen 21st (+8.05).

They missed the qualification Emil Liekari (34th, +9.74) Juuso Haarala (44th, +11.46) and Wiljam Mattila (56th, +13.93).

The fastest men's qualifier was from France Lucas Chanavat before Norway Johannes Hösflot Kläboa.

The batch phase starts at 16:30.

On Sunday, 20 km joint starts are skied in Goms (v).