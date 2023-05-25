Skiing | Fis kept the Russians’ and Belarusians’ collar valid – “Very good”

The World Cup weekends in Ruka and Lahti will be in their familiar places in the coming season. Lahti’s hosting of the World Cup in 2029 is no longer certain without a seal.

International the skiing and snowboarding association Fis decided on Wednesday to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes in competitions under Fis for the time being. The decision on the matter was made by the board of Fis.

Fis will probably outline the matter again closer to the start of the upcoming World Cup season. Deputy General Secretary of Fis Niklas Carlsson hinted at the matter on Wednesday For Expressenand the executive director of the Finnish Ski Association also shares the same opinion Ismo Hämäläinen.

“As far as I understand, the issue will be discussed again in the fall. I would think that the issue will fall on the Zurich meeting at the turn of September-October,” Hämäläinen, who participated in the FIS congress remotely on Thursday, said by phone.

“For now, this (decision) means that the competition organizers have peace of mind, so to speak, in the sense that they do not have to go through the big issues of world politics at this stage. It is very good that Fis continues in this matter in the same line as the Finnish state and the Olympic Committee.”

At the end of March, the board of the International Olympic Committee IOC transferred responsibility for the competition rights of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the international sports federations.

This spring, among the international federations, at least fencing, judo and taekwondo have decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in accordance with the IOC criteria.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were banned from FIS sports shortly after Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine in February of last year.

Physi the government ruled that men and women will compete in the cross-country world cup, like last season, with the same length competition distances. In the future, the change will also reach the World Cup and probably the Olympics as well.

The Nordic skiing world cup competitions organized in Finland will remain in their familiar places next season as well. The World Cup starts at the end of November in Ruka, and the Salpausselkä competitions are held in Lahti at the beginning of March.

“Our goal has always been to be able to hold Ruka and Lahti at certain standard locations. The timing of the Lahti Games has fluctuated a little more in recent years because of the value games. It is important for us that all three sports (cross-country skiing, ski jumping, combined) are included in the games and that the whole is reasonable in terms of the movement of the athletes”, Hämäläinen described the competition calendar for Finland.

Lahti’s hosting of the World Cup in 2029 is not certain without a seal, as no competing race applications appeared by the deadline. Fis is scheduled to bless Lahti’s World Cup skiing at its congress next May.

“Lahti is the capital of winter sports in Finland, the Salpausselä Games turned one hundred years old, and in addition, Lahti has invested insanely in the conditions and made it possible to move top sports and citizens. 2029 shows the way to the fact that we in Lahti will keep all the sports of the World Cup every year”, commented Hämäläinen.