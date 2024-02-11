Skiing | Finns in the top group – HS follows the skiing world cup

HS follows the Canmore World Cup race in this article.

I ski the world cup continues on Sunday evening Finnish time in Canmore, Canada, when the 20 kilometer (p) joint start races are held in high climate.

Finns will participate in the women's competition starting at 7 p.m Kerttu Niskanen, Johanna Matintalo and Anne Kyllönen. Niskanen is one of the early favorites of the competition.

In men, they struggle for good positions Perttu Hyvärinen, Joni Mäki, Remi Lindholm, Niilo Moilanen and yesterday in the sprint qualifying skied wonderfully Lauri Vuorinen. The men's race starts at 9:15 p.m.

The race weekend hosted by the small mountain town is coming to an end, although the traditional sprints will still be held in the town on Tuesday.

