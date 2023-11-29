Skiing | Finnish-Swedish Julia Häger was grossly insulted at the World Cup in Ruka – told a Swedish newspaper about her shock

Julia Häger told Expressen how a spectator had shouted an insult at her right after the race.

Finland Represented Ruka in the World Cup Julia Häger27, received vulgar insults on his neck on Saturday in connection with the 10 kilometer (p) race.

Finnish-Swedish Häger said the same day in his Instagram stories that a spectator had shouted to him immediately after the race “fuck you”.

He told about the unpleasant experience in more detail For Expressen on Sunday.

“I was lying in the finish area in rags and tired after a rather difficult race, so I felt that I was in a bit of a wounded state. It took me a while to realize that the shout was aimed specifically at me, but since there weren’t many Finnos-Swedes skiing in Ruka, I understood that it was directed at me,” Häger said.

Häger said he looked into the audience to see who was yelling at him.

“However, it was impossible. I left the finish area as fast as possible. I was shocked, of course. It’s sad, but I couldn’t worry about it any more.”

According to Häger, he has never been yelled at before.

IF Minken representative Häger finished 40th in Saturday’s race. In Sunday’s 20 km joint start, he skied to 49th place.

Three years ago, the native of Uusi Kaarlepy, who won silver in the SC sprint, was participating in the fifth World Cup Games of his career.

He enjoyed performing in front of the home crowd despite the unfortunate incident.

“The crowd was amazing both days and cheered all the time, so it was fun to race. My own races didn’t go so well because I felt like I didn’t have much energy. I’m still happy to make it to the mc races after the injuries last season,” he told Expressen.