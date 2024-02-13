Skiing | Finnish skiers hit in Canmore: Kerttu Niskanen's 11-year wait is over, Lauri Vuorinelle's career best

In Canmore, Canada, the traditional sprints were postponed on Tuesday.

Finnish skiers were in full swing at the World Cup sprints (p) in Canmore, Canada.

Mixed Kerttu Niskanen that Lauri Vuorinen fought for fourth. The ranking was Vuorinen's best in his World Cup career. Niskanen had only been in the sprint final of the World Cup once before, in 2013.

A strong Finnish day was completed Joni Mäki, who finished in fifth place right after Vuorinen in the final race. Also made it to the semi-finals Niilo Moilanenwhose final place was 11th.

Remember the Finns Johanna Matintalo was the 14th Anne Kyllönen 15th, Jasmi Joensuu 22nd and Perttu Hyvärinen 32:s.

Before Tuesday, among the Finns, only Joensuu (sixth in Ruka) had advanced to the sprint final of the Cup this winter.

Won the women's sprint Linn Svahn before Kristine Skistadia and Jonna Sundling. It was the strongest among men Johannes Kläbo. Second, letter Richard Jouve and the top three were completed Erik Valnes.