Skiing Finnish ski caretakers succeeded in “cheating” on the monitoring device of the outrageous fluoride cream ban: “Right now lost”

Martin Norrgård, maintenance manager, believes that the fluoride cream ban cannot come into force next season either.

Finland ski country team maintenance manager Martin Norrgård considers it virtually impossible for the outrageous fluoride cream ban to take effect next season, the main event of which is currently the Beijing Olympics.

Last autumn, the International Ski Federation (FIS) postponed the entry into force of the fluoride cream ban for a year after it became clear that the development of equipment to monitor the fluoride ban was badly in progress.

According to Norrgård, the development of monitoring equipment is still far from desirable.

“The ban cannot take effect next season because the testing process is simply not reliable. I really hope that the ban will be postponed further, or that big steps will have to be taken, ”Norrgård told HS.

If if the ban were now in place, fluoride creams could still be used in competitions without worries, according to Norrgård, because they could not be detected by the recording equipment.

This was bluntly revealed two weeks ago, when the Falun World Cup unexpectedly offered all countries the opportunity to try out a device developed in Germany.

“That device didn’t recognize fluoride creams,” Norrgård summed up the experiment’s output.

Martin Norrgård, maintenance manager of the Finnish cross-country team.­

The Finns co-operated and exchanged information on test results with Sweden, Norway and the USA. In practice, skis with fluoride cream covered were taken to the test.

“We kind of tried to fool that device and we also told the testers about it. It was a strong indication that the device is nowhere near the level it should be. ”

“I really hope they start thinking pretty quickly about what kind of catastrophe they’re developing. There can be no way that fluoride powder can compete. The test was so random that one ski went through and another didn’t. It has parameters completely lost at the moment, ”Norrgård said.

Ramble on the lines is the maintenance manager of the Norwegian ski team Stein Olav Snesrud.

“It looks like they’re a huge distance from a working device,” Snesrud told HS.

Snesrud noted that all parties agree that the monitoring device must operate 100% before the fluoride cream ban can take effect.

“I think it was the first time in Falun that they tried the device on skis that they hadn’t lubricated themselves. They didn’t understand much about the measurement results they got there, but I hope they understand more and learn as they analyze all the data they get in Germany, ”Snesrud said.

According to Norrgård, both ski providers and cream makers are starting to get frustrated.

“Sometimes you wonder if you need to refuel and buy fluoride creams. Then you think about not buying if there is a fluoride ban next year, and then buying in vain. It will then be seen that the test process does not work and can be purchased. After all, this is by no means a sustainable model for anyone. ”

FIS: n the decision to ban fluoride creams was based on a ban by the EU chemicals authority on the manufacture and placing on the market of certain fluorine compounds from July 2020. This is due to their potential adverse health and environmental effects.

A ban on fluoride creams would be a big change in skiing, although cream manufacturers have been feverishly developing new fluoride-free creams.

The ban would also apply to competitions at the International Biathlon Federation IBU.

Fluorine compounds have been used in ski creams for more than 30 years. During this time, it is known that only one cross-country medal has been achieved with skis lubricated with a fluoride-free cream.

The superiority of fluoride creams over non-fluorinated creams is particularly pronounced in wet conditions, as their ability to repel moisture and dirt is superior.