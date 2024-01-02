Skiing | Finnish servicemen had quite an adventure at the Tour de Ski – they ended up in the wrong place: “No one noticed anything”

“Nice atmosphere in the car, and the story was enough. No one noticed anything about it.”

Davos

The Tour de Ski and the accompanying caravan have moved from Toblach, Italy to Davos, Switzerland, where the tour continues on Wednesday.

However, the transition sky was surprisingly long for Finnish servicemen. The men boarded their minibus on Monday at the end of the Toblach Games and set off for the approximately four-hour stage towards Davos.

Chief level men, lubrication boss Heikki Tonteri and another maintenance inspector Matti Haavisto they left together in another car.

They arrived in Davos on time, but the nose of the maintenance men's minibus had already started to point in a completely different direction.

“Tallinn's miracle man put the wrong address in the navigator and that was it, one of the maintenance men with hard luck”, Petri Koivistotimes its counterparts Raul Seeman laughing at the fatal mistake.

The wrong address was a lesser-known ski resort called Milano – about 200 kilometers south of Davos.

The maintenance men have time to drive a good distance in the wrong direction.

“A nice atmosphere in the car, and the story was enough. No one noticed anything,” explains Koivisto.

Error was only noticed around Lake Garda. However, the maintenance men were not able to admire the postcard scenery.

“It was dark, so you couldn't see much of anything there.”

“But not many people had been there before, so why not,” Koivisto grins.

The penalty round ended up being about a couple of hours long. The maintenance men finally arrived in Davos at midnight late Monday evening.

The maintenance men's hilarious trip to Lake Garda already made one or another Finnish skier and maintenance man in Davos laugh on Tuesday.

Tour de Ski continues on Wednesday with sprints (v). Qualifying at 3:30 p.m., heats from 6 p.m.