Skiing Finland’s Alexander Ståhlberg took silver in the World Championships in Youth Skiing

The World Cup went to Norway.

Vöyriläinen Alexander Ståhlberg took silver in the World Championships for Young Skiers under the age of 20 in the ten-kilometer ski (v) in Vuokatti on Friday.

The world championship went to Norway Martin Kirkeberg to Mørk. The bronze went to Canada Olivier Léveillélle.

Ståhlberg’s 18th medal is no surprise in that he finished fourth last year in the 10km (p) skiing of the Young Winter Olympics after freezing just three seconds of bronze.

“He’s next Iivo Niskanen, if everything goes well and he manages to train and stay healthy ”, former national team skier Matias Strandvall stated To HS last winter.

About other Finns Niko Anttola was the eighth Eemil Helander 22: s and Matias Hyvönen 23: s.

Women five kilometers under the age of 20 (v) Ida Haapala ranked ninth. The difference to the winner of the race, Russia’s Veronika Stepanova, was more than 47 seconds.

Russia took the silver Jevgenia Krupiskaja and bronze in Norway Margrethe Bergane. Stenanova won by 16.5 seconds to silver.

About other Finns Siiri Kaijansinkko was 13, Vilma Ryytty 22: s and Hilla Niemelä 29: s.

The thing is complete.