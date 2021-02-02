No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing Finlandia skiing was left at the feet of the corona, the race was also canceled a year ago

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 2, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Regional State Administrative Agency interpreted Finlandia skiing as a public event.

February Finlandia skiing, which is planned to be completed, will remain uncompetitive for the second year in a row. Last year, the traditional competition was hindered by bad weather, now the coronavirus situation.

According to the competition bulletin, the Regional State Administrative Agency has interpreted that Finlandia skiing in Lahti is a public event, even though there may not be spectators.

According to the organizers, the trail network is in good condition, so you can ski at different lengths on your own from February 20-14. March and announces the result to the Finlandia Skiing result service system.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.