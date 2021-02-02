Skiing Finlandia skiing was left at the feet of the corona, the race was also canceled a year ago

The Regional State Administrative Agency interpreted Finlandia skiing as a public event.

February Finlandia skiing, which is planned to be completed, will remain uncompetitive for the second year in a row. Last year, the traditional competition was hindered by bad weather, now the coronavirus situation.

According to the competition bulletin, the Regional State Administrative Agency has interpreted that Finlandia skiing in Lahti is a public event, even though there may not be spectators.

According to the organizers, the trail network is in good condition, so you can ski at different lengths on your own from February 20-14. March and announces the result to the Finlandia Skiing result service system.