Skiing Finlandia skiing is organized at least virtually

The virtual implementation allows for independent and secure participation in the event.

Although Organizing Finlandia skiing is uncertain due to coronavirus, the event takes place at least virtually.

Virtual Finlandia skiing enables skiing friends to participate in the event at the desired location independently and as safely as possible.

You can register for the virtual event on the Finlandia Skiing website. Skiing can be done between February 20 and March 14.

Travel options are 10 to 20 kilometers or 30 to 65 kilometers. Execution must be done continuously, and the participant sends his / her own results to the result service system.

Virtual Finlandia skiing is not a competition and no prizes are awarded.

Finlandia skiing organized since 1974 was canceled last year due to a lack of snow.