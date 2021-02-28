Skiing Finland was seventh in the women’s double sprint

Sweden’s Jonna Sundling has already skied her second gold medal at the Games.

Finland Krista Pärmäkoski and Jasmi Joensuu missed the seventh Sunday afternoon of the doubles sprint final in Oberstdorf.

World Championship gold skiers in Sweden House Dahlqvist and Jonna Sundling. Sundling, who had already celebrated gold in his personal sprint, skied his second championship at the Games.

In the final round, Sundling defeated Switzerland, which had made a hard rise with the anchor section Nadine Fähndrichin. Fähndrich skied in silver Laurien van der Graafin with.

Bronze skis in Slovenia Eva Urevc and Anamarija Lampič.

Both Finnish skiers crashed during the race. Pärmäkoski fell on the opening leg in the first bend and Joensuu skied on the second leg in Germany Sofie Krehlin over the ski. Krehl fell and Joensuu was booked.

Finland men’s double sprint team skiing Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki.

The duo progressed to the final through a time comparison when Johannes Høsflot Klæbon caused by contact with the Hill overthrew the Finn on the last uphill.

