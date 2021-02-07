No Result
Skiing Finland ninth in the women's double message, Anamarija Lampic fucked the Swedes in the final round

February 7, 2021
Finland’s number one team Anni Alakoski – Jasmi Joensuu was eliminated from the final of the ten teams after Alakoski fell in the semi-finals.

Finland second team Anne KyllönenKatri Lylynperä has placed ninth in the cross-country World Cup double in Sweden. In the free skiing mode, the Ulricehamn race was won by Slovenia, which took the final tension battle to the advantage before Sweden’s No. 1 team and Switzerland.

The winning team skied Eva Urevc and Anamarija Lampic. Finland came to the finish one minute behind Slovenia.

At the World Championships in Oberstdorf, the pair will compete on February 28 in free skiing.

.

