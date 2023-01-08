Skiing | Filming Frida Karlsson, who collapsed violently, heated up emotions: “It was horrible to watch”

Moa Ilar criticizes the actions of the cameramen in the finish area of ​​Alpe Cermis.

Swedish skier Moa Ilarin seems to have collapsed after the final climb of the Tour de Ski Frida Karlsson was shot too tight in the goal area.

Karlsson collapsed in the snow immediately after entering the finish line and lost consciousness for a moment. The situation looked worrisome, as the Swedish skier who won the Tour was nursed near the finish line for several minutes.

In the end, Karlsson was carried further away to recover. According to the latest information, he is already on his pole and in good shape considering what happened.

Teammate Ilar thinks that Karlsson’s difficulties were too much of a problem.

“I had to jerk off Doris Kallenia (an employee of the International Ski Federation Fisi) by the sleeve to tell the media off. It is disrespectful that Frida was not allowed to recover in peace,” said Ilar, who finished 29th in the Tour For Expressen.

“It was horrible to watch. I was really worried at one point,” he continued.

Aftonbladet by another Swedish skier Anna Dyvik and Ilar even covered the cameras around Karlsson.

The ascent of Alpe Cermis is a merciless task.

Karlsson won the Tour overall by 33.2 seconds Kerttu Niskase. Norwegian Tiril Udnes Weng was third.

Niskanen commented on the situation of his rival sister Karlsson to Ilta-Sanom.

“I went to congratulate him. At that moment, he looked faint. I understand perfectly. There was a load under him and he did everything he could to get to the finish line. After the finish line, Frida let go. Let’s hope he recovers,” Niskanen said right after the race.

France was the fastest in the final stage Delphine Claudel.