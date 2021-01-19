Skiing Fierce long-distance skiing competition could lead to amputation of fingers and toe with two competitors

La Diagonela is part of the ski classics series. During the competition, 28-degree frost readings were measured.

Over long the opening competition of the ski classics series in Switzerland is leading to severe penalties for at least two competitors, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK says. Due to frostbite, at least one competitor is at risk of amputation of the big toe and one is at risk of amputation of several fingers.

La Diagonela was raced on Saturday for a distance of 60 kilometers. Due to difficult conditions, the route had been shortened by five kilometers from the original. There were 22 degrees, 17 degrees and 13 degrees below zero at different measuring points. If there had been at least 25 degrees below zero at some measuring point, it would have been possible to cancel the race.

However, according to NRK, during the competition there was as much as 28 degrees below zero in some areas of the competition.

At the age of 29 in Sweden With Michael Eklöf is a necrosis of the big toe of the right foot.

“The injury is deep in the toe, and doctors still don’t know if it will heal or not,” Eklöf tells NRK.

“I have a lot of pain. I can’t put my shoes on or do anything. ”

In German With Patrick Ottilinger the worst frostbite is on the fingers. He has the same situation in them as Eklöf: amputation is possible.

“Two fingers have no feeling and one is blue. According to the doctors, I can only wait and try to keep my fingers warm and active and hope that they will eventually come to life. ”

Ottlinger suspended the race about halfway. Instead, Norwegian Andreas Nygaard came to the finish and finished second. Now he is lying in the hospital because of second-degree frostbite injuries on his fingers. However, he has no fear of amputation.

“The surgery went well,” Nygaard notes on Instagram.

According to NRK, several other competitors have been found to have varying degrees of frostbite.

The men’s competition was won by Sweden Oskar Kardin. The best Finn was ranked tenth Ari Luusua. The number one in the women’s race was Sweden Jenny Larsson. As the best Finn Kati Roivas ranked sixteenth.