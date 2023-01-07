Skiing | Federico Pellegrino spoke warmly of Iivo Niskas and told about his prediction about children

Federico Pellegrino is a new father himself.

Val di Fiemme

In Italian on a cross-country skier Federico Pellegrino and Iivo in Niskase in addition to their profession, they have in common that both are new fathers. Amazingly, both children also had the same calculated time at the end of last year.

Niskanen’s son was faster. He was born two weeks before the calculated time and Pellegrino’s son was born three days before the calculated h-moment.

“Iivo and I had so much love to give to our children that they wanted to come quickly to see us,” Pellegrino commented.

“Our work is special because we are away from home for long periods of time. We athletes share a lot of moments with each other, also from our personal lives.”

One of the moments between Pellegrino and Niskanen was in Muonio from the beginning of winter, when Pellegrino was training in Finland, as was Niskanen, who was there with his wife I get it with.

“I told them that next year we will be here together with our families,” says the Italian.

Pellegrino is sad that Niskanen had to leave the Tour in Oberstdorf, but at the same time he understands this.

“When the child is at home, life changes. I myself am sad that my wife is not at home Greta’s and with my child. In the races, I try to ski hard so I can get home faster. Fortunately, the journey home is only four hours, unlike with Iivo,” says Pellegrino.

The Italian skier already has a prediction of what his and Niskanen’s sons will do in the future.

“Iivo’s son starts riding horses and my son Alexis start playing golf.”

Niskanen is known as a hard runner in addition to his skiing career.