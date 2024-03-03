Kvitfjell – Federica Brignone won the second super-G of the Women's World Cup in Kvitfjell, a race characterized by frequent and long interruptions due to a fog bank on the Olympiabakken track.

For the blue it is the fourth victory of the season and the 25th in his career. He thus overcame not only the injured Sofia Goggia but also the legendary Italian Gustav Thoeni, thus becoming the second best Italian world cup skier. Skier Alberto Tomba remains in first place with his 50 successes.

With this victory Brignone is also second with 1,268 pointsi in the overall cup ranking, surpassing the absent American Mikaela Shiffrin (1,209).