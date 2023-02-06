Meribel – The first gold medal at the Alpine Skiing World Championships is blue, and he won it Federico Brignone. The Italian skier is first in the combined competition in Meribelahead of the Swiss Wendy Holdener, silver, and the Austrian Ricarda Haaser, bronze.

Out of the race at the last door Mikaela Shiffrin, who was chasing with a delay of 96/100 after the Super-G Brignone, ruler of the first race, and was recovering in the second, the special slalom. Ninth place for the other Italian, Elena Curtoni.

“I made it to show you the slalomist in me. I’m too happy. After the mistake I thought I was going to lose so I pushed into the finish. I was confident in slalom, I had trained in recent days. Now they will no longer tell me that a gold medal is missing in my palmares”, said Federica Brignone. For the Aosta Valley (who has a father from Savona and a former ski champion mother, the former blue Maria Rosa second world championship medal twelve years after the first, won in the giant slalom of the 2011 World Championships in Garmisch.

Brignone, the fifth Italian to have won a world title

Federica Brignone, winning gold today in Meribel in combined, became the first Italian ever to win at the World Championships in this specialty which has been included in the world championship program since the second edition, that of Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1932. Brignone, 32 years old of La Salle, bearer of the Carabinieri Sports Center, is the fifth Italian to have won a world title. The first was in 1932 in downhill the pioneer Paula Wiesinger, then in 1996 in Sierra Nevada, Deborah Compagnoni in giant slalom and Isolde Kostner in super-G, in 1997 in Sestriere, Compagnoni in giant slalom and special slalom, and Kostner always in super-G . In 2021 in Cortina, Marta Bassino in the new specialty of the parallel, had won gold ex aequo with the Austrian Katharina Liensberger. Brignone in combined was graduated junior world champion in 2009 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and last year she won the bronze medal at the Beijing Olympic Games.