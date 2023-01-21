Skiing | Eveliina Piippo was reluctant to talk about her technical problem: “I took a small risk”

After the silver skiing, Jasmi Joensuu was in the opposite mood than the day before.

Tampere

In December reached the best World Cup ranking of his career (13th). Eveliina Piippo was able to ski the best suited competition for him at the Tampere National Championships on Saturday, with an intermediate start and freestyle skiing.

Piipo was expected to win a medal based on his previous performances in the season, and it came true. Piippo got bronze, and reached silver Jasmi Joensuu edged ahead by just three seconds. The superior master was Krista Pärmäkoski.

However, Piippo was not quite satisfied with his performance.

“It wasn’t the best day and it was a bit of a struggle today,” Piippo said.

What were you looking at?

“You have to think about it a bit. There was a small technical error. We’ll see each other after the race. It was good to test it here,” Piippo said.

This jälkeen Piippo was reluctant to tell in more detail what it was all about.

“Hard to say. It might not even have changed anything. It left me feeling sad. It was good that it was really strict with Jasmin. Got a good race. I believe that this pushed fitness Napsu forward.”

When the interview returned to this topic later, Piippo surprisingly said more.

“In one success, the cover somehow didn’t last. It was known, and I took a small risk to go to the race with it. It was good to test it here, not to go to the World Cup with it.”

Beep was of the opinion that his early season displays in the World Cup (13th and 21st) are outdated.

“They are two months old. They don’t do anything,” he said.

With these prospects, however, Piippo will be competing in the second World Championships of his career in just over a month.

He made his debut in 2019 at the World Championships in Seefeld in a very exemplary fashion, but there have been difficult years since then. Among other things, Piip had such a troublesome back problem that it required surgery to treat it.

He also started studying at the University of Denver in the United States, but that pattern is a life left behind. Now he is reportedly a full-time skier.

Next weekend, Piippo gets to compete on this same trip in the World Cup in France.

Jasmi Joensuu (left) congratulated the overwhelming champion Krista Pärmäkoske.

Jasmine After the race, Joensuu was in the opposite mood than on Friday, when he was like a sign of a storm Katri Lylynperän due to the breakage of the rod in contact with

“The atmosphere was really good, and the ski worked really well. I always knew where we were going. I would bet that Krista skied pretty well today. I’ve never come close to that 36 second difference before when both have done it. I am very satisfied.”

Joensuu said that he spoke with Lylynperä about the previous day’s jupaka.

“Fortunately, there are more important things in life than breaking a stick, so it hardly affected our relationship. We are friends.”

Joensuu considered it possible that he will miss Sunday’s sprint.