Skiing Eveliina Piippo was an asymptomatic night owl in a mountain hotel in corona isolation – she finally got out in the morning

Piippo was in good spirits on the Finnish Championship track because he felt completely healthy despite the corona infection.

Imatra

Two weeks ago, at Christmas, the Finnish cross – country team told the sad news that Eveliina Piipolla had been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection right at the start of the Tour de Ski tour.

On Friday, Piippo was one of the best skiers in the Finnish Sprint Championship in Imatra and reached his partner Jasmin Kähärän with silver in Vuokatti Ski Team colors.

So a pretty quick corona recovery?

Not really, because according to Piipo, no recovery was needed.

“I’ve been one hundred percent healthy all along,” Piippo said.

He warmed up in the bitter frost of Imatra to tell the details of his hotel isolation, although at first reluctantly related to the issues involved.

Piippo spent ten days in a hotel room in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, where the first two races of the Tour took place. There Kerttu and Iivo Niskanen won the second race of the tour every hour and a half.

According to Piipo, the competitive mood did not diminish significantly, as he was able to practice to some extent all the time on his “Tour de Korona”.

“I ran around the room and did a fitness circuit. Food was brought to the door. Towards the end of the quarantine, I was able to go out a bit in the morning and on the track. ”

When the Finnish team continued the Tour to Germany, Piippo stayed at the Lenzerheiden Hotel. He returned to his homeland after ten days of quarantine this Monday.

Over here Piippo practiced outside the Ski Federation’s national team group, as he is studying for a sports scholarship at the University of Denver in the United States.

Read more: Working with laboratory rats shocked Eveliina Piippo, a skier studying biochemistry: “If drug development is this, do I have a heart for it?”

In November, Piippo came to Finland to compete to give screenings for the Olympic elections.

Due to a corona infection, he lost one good display spot that would have been a ten free race on the Tour. Piippo is known to be more of a free skier.

Another favorable venue disappeared because the French World Cup weekend was canceled next week due to the corona situation.

“Of course, it’s annoying that those races weren’t skied, but there’s nothing you can do about it. You need to focus on the things that can be affected. It doesn’t hurt to ski well here at the Finnish Championships, even though I don’t have good trips here. ”

Piippo has interpreted the situation so that he could still have a chance to get on the Olympic team.

“I focus on skiing as hard as possible. My level should rise quite icy compared to what has been seen this season. I am quite aware of the situation. Expectations for this season were much higher than I have been able to ski. ”

Saturday Piippo competes in Imatra in the tenth (p) intermediate start, which is not a suitable trip for him – especially when skiing on an easy track.

“We should probably win by the minute that it has weight because there are no international opponents,” Piippo said, referring to Kerttu Niskanen, Krista Pärmäkoski and Johanna Matintalo are not involved but recover from the strains of the Tour.

Piippo is looking for a comparison Jasmi to Joensuu, who on Friday resolved the sprinting message for the Finnish Championship to the Vantaa Ski Club as a couple Anni Kainulainen. In this situation, Joensuu is the favorite of the winners.

Piippo does not yet know whether his season at the U.S. University Games will continue if there is no place for the Olympics.

“I live one day at a time and I enjoy being able to work out again in daylight,” he said with a grin.