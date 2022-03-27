Skiing Eveliina Piippo recovered from the top post-Norwegian ambulance gig: “Faith has been at the end of life for the better”

Only Olympic medalists skied ahead in the Finnish Cup.

In winter experienced many disappointments during Eveliina Piippo reached one of the best performances of the season on Sunday in the Finnish Ski Cup.

Piippo was ranked Olympic medalist Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu Niskasen followed third in the 15km (v) race and left behind all the other national team members.

The competition was held at Ruka in Kuusamo on a rather demanding track on the Finnish Cup benchmark, and it was suitable for Piipo, who has a high oxygen uptake capacity.

“I guess I just said yesterday that at least a third should be today. I am happy about that. It didn’t feel terribly good, but at least I fought, ”Piippo said in an interview with Viaplay.

At the turn of the year Piippo was not even able to start the Tour de Ski due to a corona infection.

Three weeks ago, he skied to the finish line and placed 40th in the World Cup at 30 kilometers (p) in Oslo’s Holmenkollen, but was so exhausted that he was taken away by ambulance to the hospital for an inspection.

“I have been disappointed in myself, and in a way, faith has been at the end of this whole life for good. It’s nice to have a good race by the end of the season, ”Piippo told Viaplay.

Yeast water took the 25th victory of his career in the Finnish Cup by far, as he was about to catch Niskanen, who had left a minute ahead.

“The frost probably made it pretty hard to squeeze. Yes this is a bit surprising because I came to these races with really bad practice. Still capable of such a basic performance. Such skiing would not have been enough for the Olympic medal, ”Pärmäkoski told Yle.