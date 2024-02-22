Skiing | Eveliina Piipo's back was broken – expert Harri Kirvesniemi was worried

Skiing expert Harri Kirvesniemi is worried about the motivation of the injured Eveliina Piipo in the future. “There have been enough setbacks.”

My back suffering from a fracture Eveliina Piipon the situation worries the skiing expert Harri Kirvesniemea.

The skier who accidentally fell on the stairs from the beginning of the week will be sidelined for six weeks, according to the Ski Association's release, which means that in practice his season is over.

“My first thought was that it can't be true – that it's the same woman again! Eve, if anyone, has had enough adversity,” says Kirvesniemi.

“This must be a really big blow for him mentally.”

Skiing expert Harri Kirvesniemi hopes that Eveliina Piipo would find enough motivation after recovering from her injury.

The current season of Piipo, 25, was tinged with difficulties even before he broke his back. The freestyle ski specialist also suffered an injury in the fall, as a result of which the early season competitions were missed.

Last March, Piippo, who skied a promising 10th place in Holmenkollen's 50 kilometers (year), has suffered from back injuries before.

A back injury that required surgical treatment ruined almost the entire 2020–2021 season for the talented athlete.

“When adversity follows one another, it's always a bad place for any athlete. For Eve, the biggest question now is whether she has enough motivation anymore”, Kirvesniemi reflects.

The ski association according to the press release, Piippo will focus on rehabilitating the injury in the coming weeks and will not comment on the matter for the time being.

Piippo had time to ski in the current season's World Cup in Östersund, Trondheim and in January in Goms, until he missed the competition again.

Piippo finished 16th in his comeback race in Östersund's 10 free, but fell to 53rd place in his most recent race in Goms.

“From the news, you can conclude between the lines that fortunately Eve's injury would not be too bad. If Eve is able to start training again in just a few weeks, she won't lose much in terms of training in this time,” emphasizes Kirvesniemi.

“Unfortunately, the games will be missed, but for next season and for the future, everything is probably fine physically.”

Eveliina Piippo is known as a specialist in freestyle skiing, and one of her bravura trips is waiting for next winter's World Championships.

A question of motivation however, resurfaces.

“After injuries, athletes often have challenges in finding optimal training motivation,” Kirvesniemi reminds.

“For Eve, this question is particularly worrying, because it is known that she has had more motivational difficulties at times than other skiers at the national team level,” he reasons.

The skiing star of yesteryear strongly encourages Piippo, who won silver at the under-23 World Championships in 2019. Next winter's World Championships in Trondheim have a 50 kilometer free race on the program, which is perfect for Piipo.

“If the rehabilitation of the injury goes well, there will be a big carrot waiting for Eve at the World Championships in Trondheim. He has good foundations. Everything is still possible”, Kirvesniemi sums up.