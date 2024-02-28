Skiing | ESS: The restaurant celebrated the Salpausselkä Games with Russian flags

The tickets attracted the attention of the townspeople in Lahti.

Russian flags were seen in Lahti's street scene earlier this week, says Etelä Suomen Sanomat.

On Wednesday, the magazine's reader wondered about the flag hanging in front of the Amarillo restaurant on Aleksanterinkattu.

The tape also had Russian flags, for example, among the flags of Finland, the EU and Sweden.

Amarillo, which belongs to the S group, is a restaurant of Osuuskauppa Hämeenmaa. The company's communications manager Marika Silver cleared it up. He told ESS that it was a human error that was soon corrected.

The purpose of the tickets is to create a competitive atmosphere in Lahti's street scene. The Salpausselkä games will be held at the ski stadium in Lahti this weekend.

Russian athletes still have no business in the cross-country world cup because of the war of aggression in Ukraine. Athletes from a total of 25 countries will participate in the Games.