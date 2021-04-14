Skiing Espoo did not start storing snow over the summer, even though it was fully equipped – one reason is the risk of vandalism

According to track master Petri Forsman, the city’s current system for making trails has been found to be fast enough.

Espoo an outdoor manager in charge of ski trails Petri Forsman has been in recent years cleared the storage of so-called canned snow To Oitta.

It’s about storing snow made of snow cannons in the winter over the summer under sawdust or other heat-insulating cover.

This system is used in many downhill and cross-country skiing locations across Finland.

In the autumn of 2019, Forsman toured three locations in Eastern Finland to get acquainted with how to preserve snow and make storage snow trails there.

Last in the summer in Oitta paved field, on which snow has been cannon piled.

“We now have basically a facility ready to start thinking about storage snow in the future because there is such a large asphalt field that it makes sense to do it,” Forsman said in July 2020.

The winter that had ended would also have been enough frosts to make canned snow.

Now Forsman tells HS that the report has led to the fact that it doesn’t make sense to make storage snow in Oitta. There are two main reasons for this, he said.

“Preserved snow has not been seen as necessary at the moment. Let’s face it, our system has been so fast when the frosts are coming. Now, for four years, we’ve been making snow practically so fast that a couple of days go by after the frost comes, ”Forsman says.

Second the reason is that there are risks involved in preserving the snow, which, if realized, will lead to the whole thing crashing.

“With traditional chewing, the risk is not so great if there is at least 40 cents of chewing on top of the pile. Even if you make one small hole in it, it’s not a disaster for a pile of snow. ”

According to Forsman, the situation is different if plate-like margins are used.

“With these disk systems, which we have been trying hard to trade, the potential for vandalism is high. From there, you only need to drop down one plate, so that whole pile is practically in it. We here in Oittaa can ride thousands of people on weekends even in summer. I understand that such a system works in a desert where not many people spin. ”

According to Forsman, there is some kind of inappropriate activity on a weekly basis in that field, where snow is piled up in the winter, although not always actual vandalism.

“Let’s ride a moped, build everything we see and break up something every now and then.”

According to Forsman, making storage snow may become topical in a situation where it is decided to apply for a larger skiing event in Espoo.

“Then you should secure the snow in some way.”

Espoo the natural snow trails have melted, but the ski season in Oittaa has now continued for more than four months, with the first part of the cannon snow trail completed on 11 December.

According to Forsman, the cannon snow track is still 2.1 kilometers in ski condition, after minor repairs.

“Early this morning, there were still dozens of skiers here. They come early because the trail softens so fast. The 1.4 km trail will cross over the weekend, and the 700-meter stretch will be refurbished at least next week. In a week and a half, the end of the season is probably quite close, ”says Forsman, who along with the winter has gathered praise from ski enthusiasts for the rehabilitation of the trails.