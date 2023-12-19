Skiing | “Enjoyed racing” – In Espoo, there was an uproar about the ATV driver who destroyed the tracks

Espoo's outdoor sports manager Petri Forsman hopes that the publicity the case will get will make the track destroyers think about their actions.

Ski slopes the deliberate destruction has made Espoo's outdoorsmen alert.

Espoo outdoor sports manager Petri Forsman says that he received a total of twenty tips and sightings from the ATV drivers who destroyed the tracks last week.

In Espoo, more than 15 kilometers of tracks were broken by driving them over at the end of the week. Espoo's Keskuspuisto's 2.4 kilometer fitness track suffered the worst damage.

In addition, the field track near Ikea in Espoo was broken. The tracks had also been ridden on the section between Oitta and Pirttimäki and on the track leading from Espoo Keskuspuisto to Puolarmaari.

“There is no factual information about the perpetrators, but there are numerous different observations,” says Forsman.

Experienced the track maker is amazed at the activities of the destroyers. Riding on the slopes is a problem every winter in Espoo, but never before has it been so systematic.

“According to eyewitnesses, four ATVs had circled the fitness track in Keskuspuisto, driving one after the other. The pace has been fast and one ATV had sometimes gone off the track. There has clearly been a competitive atmosphere,” says Forsman.

Forsman hopes that the publicity the case will get would make the drivers think about their actions and also that the destruction of the tracks can be caught.

Outdoor enthusiasts from Espoo are alert and observe what is happening in the forests. The people of the sports department have also experienced it.

“Even our employees who have been on the move on the ATV have received long stares. After returning to the stable, they taped more Espoo Liikkuu stickers on their ATV, which is how they are recognized and known to be doing the right thing.”

ATV gatherings have been observed in the area of ​​the Oitta and Puolarmaar outdoor recreation centers in the past.

Espoo Except for the field farm near Ikea, the damage has been repaired. However, Tuesday morning's rain melted the slopes made of natural snow to such an extent that it is not worth going on them with top skis.

However, there are plenty of tracks made of cannon snow in Espoo. Oittaa has more than five kilometers of top-quality slopes, and a 3.3-kilometer cannon snow slope will be completed in Leppävaara on Thursday. In addition, a fitness track is being built in Leppävaara from the snow of the ice rinks.

In March, the 3.3 kilometer tracks of Leppävaara will host the youth championships.

“The cannon tracks last until April,” says Forsman.