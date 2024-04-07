Skiing | Emil Tarvainen, who grew up with the Jokers, changed hockey to skiing – gave advice to Antti Tuisku after the World Championships

Emil Tarvainen skied the longest fifty of his career on traditional.

Rovaniemi

Provided things would have gone differently years ago, maybe Emil Tarvainen to block pucks with the goal of his parent club, the Helsinki Jokers.

Tarvainen, 24, was ready to fight his way to become a professional, but the rinks stopped due to hip injuries.

During his career, he had time to play in the under-17s SM series in the shirt of Bear-Cats.

“You never know what the pebbles would have been enough for. Even in that, I would have given everything to get as far as possible,” he said.

Tarvainen started playing ice hockey as a field player, but later switched to goalkeeping.

“It was done with great dedication. Maybe we would have wanted to continue even longer, if the hips had given in.”

About a child Tarvainen, who had been fond of skiing until now, had fun wearing skis in the school's physical education classes. My career as a skier only started less than three years ago, i.e. in May 2021.

On Sunday, Tarvainen competed in Ounasvaara in the 50 kilometers of the World Championship.

“This was the second of my current skiing career in my fifties and the first on a traditional one, so I don't have experience with such a long distance yet,” he said about the starting point.

Tarvainen set off in a good mood, but cautiously because of the length of the journey.

“It felt like I was able to keep a pretty good pace from start to finish, and harassed comfortably on a bad lap,” he assessed.

“I wouldn't have gotten any more bangs from anything today. Pretty much everything that could be left behind was left behind.”

Necessary ranked 59th on Sunday. In the race, which was skied in fierce weather, 83 men reached the finish line.

“The goal is, of course, to move forward also in terms of investments. The goal for this season was top 50”, Tarvainen said.

After that, Tarvainen stayed in Rovaniemi for about two minutes.

“When you set hard goals, you force yourself to do things as well as possible every day,” he said.

Tarvainen feels that he has already developed a lot as a skier in a short time. He struggles with the same number of seconds as many endurance athletes who have skied all his life.

“Now it's only the second season that I've even skied ass. For that reason, technology has progressed nicely,” he said.

“Of course, the journey is only at the beginning, so there is still a lot to develop on all sides.”

When I was younger Tarvainen skied freestyle, and practically did not touch the traditional way of skiing at all.

“It didn't come until the second season. We started Eetu Isometsän with to take it forward,” he said of his coach.

The decision to participate in the 50-year-old championship was not difficult for Tarvainen, despite his strange skiing.

“I like to challenge myself, and what's better than a long trip like this. This is a good alternative to challenge yourself and see where your limits are,” he said.

Tarvainen said that he currently trains about 600 hours a year.

“Of course, for that, you have to start moderately and lift, because there are no such bases made there,” he said.

His artistic career a pop star who quit last summer Antti tuisku started a competitive skiing project at the beginning of the year, the purpose of which is to culminate next year on the SM tracks.

“It's definitely nice that Anttik comes skiing to challenge himself. He has chosen a nice sport,” said Tarvainen.

As a new skier, what kind of advice can you give Tuisku?

“All you have to do is tap hard and keep yourself tight. That's it,” Tarvainen answered.