Skiing | Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen’s kiri brought another World Cup medal

Tossavainen took bronze in the 20 kilometer (p) race.

Ylöjärvi I took off Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen took the under-20 bronze in the 20 km (p) co-start race at the Junior World Ski Championships in Whistler, Canada.

The medal is already Tossavainen’s second, as he won the World Championship gold in Saturday’s sprint.

Tossavainen fought for bronze in Italy By Iris de Martin Pinter and Switzerland Marina Kaelin’s with. Tossavainen decided the medal with a strong final kick.

World Cup gold was taken by Norway Milla Grosberghaugen Andreassen and silver for Sweden Lisa Eriksson. Tossavainen lost to the winner by 33.9 seconds.

Remember the Finns Fanny Kukonlehto was the 14th, Elsa Torvinen 22. and Pinja Aaltonen 37:s.