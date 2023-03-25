Skiing | Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen, who grew up in an academic family, skipped the yo exams because of skiing

As a teenager, Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen was ready to compete in writing, for example. Now he wants to follow the example of the Swedish world champion in his skiing career.

Sunday morning. A light mist has covered the city below, and only a light autumn wind can rustle the already yellowed leaves along the quiet streets. For a little while, the city sleeps in the lap of fog before the townspeople wake up to a new autumn day. It’s a beautiful day, it’s been freezing at night and the morning sun is already peeking from far beyond the sea.

Thus starts with the title That Finnish girl written short story, which won in 2018 in the 13–15-year-old category of the Swedish Friends of Finnish Culture association’s writing competition.

“A story written in living language about a Finnish girl who comes to school in Sweden but dreams of returning to Finland,” said the jury’s reasoning for the writing competition.

The winning short story was written by a 14-year-old at the time Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen, who had moved from Savonlinna to Lulea in northern Sweden after the 7th grade of middle school because of his parents’ work.

Now Tossavainen is a 19-year-old high school student and one of Finland’s most promising junior skiers. At the end of January, he won the junior world championship in Canada in the sprint and got bronze in the 20 km joint start.

“There in Sweden, you had to find something to do in your free time. Mom found out somewhere that there was a writing contest, and it promised cash prizes. I’m such a competitive person that if I’m offered to participate in a competition, I’ll participate,” says Tossavainen.

“ “I am quite a talkative person and very ready to speak”

Tossavainen knew that older people were involved in the association.

“I did my best to convince the jury, and I succeeded quite well. Some cash prize came from there.”

There is information on the Internet that Tossavainen received a thousand Swedish crowns as a prize.

Tossavainen says that he has always liked to read and write.

“I am quite a talkative person and very ready to speak, that I do get texts and my mother tongue has always been a strength. But I rarely use my free time to write something.”

Going to school has always gone well for Tossavainen, although according to his own words, he has not particularly invested in it.

He recalls that before moving to Sweden, his 7th grade certificate average was 9.8.

After finishing elementary school in Lulea, Tossavainen returned to Finland and started a sports high school in Sotkamo.

Now he has completed four yo-tests, including two boarders and two magna.

“I can say that I was not prepared for any of those subjects at all. I have worked very minimally for the school, but the result has always been quite good.”

Tossavainen was supposed to graduate this spring, but he made a tough decision on the terms of sports.

Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen considers speed, strength and explosiveness to be her strengths as a skier.

When a place opened up for Tossavainen in the World Cups in Drammen and Falun, she decided to skip the mother tongue and English yo-exams. He plans to complete them in the fall.

“It’s a bit of a joke that I didn’t even get out of high school in four years.”

Tossavainen admits that to an outsider, his choice may sound stupid. However, it didn’t matter to him whether the yo-papers come in the spring or in the fall, because he intends to fully invest in sports and not apply for a place to study.

“Skiing and top sports is the card I want to look at and do things as well as possible for it. I felt that there is no harm in skipping the writing and going to the World Cups.”

Tossavainen’s family is academic, because his father Timo Tossavainen works as a professor at Luluja University of Technology and mother Anne Tossavainen is in the same place as a teacher.

“I probably still have to negotiate with my father, whether we have found the same position on the matter, i.e. whether there is a need to go to a school in the next two years,” says the daughter with a laugh and admits that her parents have encouraged her to study at university.

The two of you During the year she spent in Sweden, Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen perhaps got a first-hand hint as to why Swedish women now dominate sprint skiing.

He went there in good conditions to the practices of the local skiing and athletics club and noticed the difference to Finland.

“We had group exercises twice a week, and there were really good juniors and very high-level athletes.”

Tossavainen liked the fact that in Sweden there were a lot of short intervals, where from one minute to four minutes they pulled almost at full strength.

“There were clearly better people in the group than me. They were really hard exercises. In Finland, middle school camps only did basic endurance exercises that did not cause acid build-up. Surely that was one difference.”

In January, Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen tested skis with her coach Ville Maunuksela at the Tampere WC.

Now Tossavainen is moving to the general series. Her and a personal trainer Ville Maunuskelan the plans are to approach the international top through sprinting and gradually strive to also become a successful general skier.

The sprint world champion and Olympic champion serves as a kind of role model Jonna Sundlingwhich has gradually become successful also in joint departures of normal trips.

“It’s a good model for me, that you can develop through sprinting.”

Tossavainen signs the typification that he is a power skier. So far, strengths include, for example, speed, power output and explosiveness. The maximum oxygen uptake capacity is at a good level, but it is not one of the top features.

“I’ve been thinking that, of course, under-20s have to be able to develop, but this is just the beginning. You should be able to take clear steps forward.”

In practice, it means establishing a place in the World Cup touring team.

“There is still a gap to the top of the A national team. I hope this is not as difficult a situation for me as it is for Finns in general when moving from the youth leagues to the top of the adult leagues. It has taken a lot of time.”

As a child In addition to skiing, Tossavainen was involved in, among other things, almost all kinds of athletics. From there, he believes he got the qualities that are now his strengths in skiing.

“The side training of athletics has been really helpful for skiing and has certainly contributed to the fact that speed, strength and explosiveness have developed, and of course endurance as well,” says Tossavainen, who competed in walking in the youth Finland-Sweden cross-country race.

As a child, Tossavainen did not like skiing at all, because he felt that he was “incredibly bad” at it.

“I was always last in all competitions. Many times I got angry and stayed on the track to sit on the project and said let’s leave. Miracles happened year after year, and I didn’t miss many minutes on the kilometer anymore. Then at some point I got to middle school camps in Vuokatti, and that’s probably where it slowly started to take shape.”

Coach Ville Maunuksela says that Tossavainen is a determined, motivated and committed young athlete.

“He has dared to throw himself into top sports and the idea that he is an athlete 24/7 and responsible for his own actions and decisions. As a person, Eevi is very outgoing, open and social. He shows and tells what he thinks and feels,” says Maunuksela.

The finals of the cross-country, combined and ski jumping World Cups will be contested at the Salpausselkä centenary games this weekend.

