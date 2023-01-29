Skiing | Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen, 19, won the sprint gold in the junior WC skiing, Eero Rantala stretched his skis to bronze

Tossavainen was in a class of his own in the final, which took place in traditional skiing.

Finland Eevi-Inkeri Tossavainen won gold in the under-20 sprint at the Junior World Ski Championships in Whistler, Canada. A strong Finnish day was completed Eero Rantalawho won the WC bronze medal in the under-20 men’s category.

Tossavainen, 19, representing Ylöjärvi Ryhti, was in a class of his own in the final, which took place on traditional skiing, and he left his toughest competitors by a good two seconds. Norwegian Milla Grosberghaugen Andreassen took silver and Sweden Lisa Eriksson bronze.

Remember the Finns Elsa Torvinen and Fanny Kukonlehton the pace was enough for the quarter-final stage.

Rantala19, took bronze in the men’s final after a hard-fought fight as he stretched his skis just short of the Norwegian Mathias Holbäk too before. Sweden took a double victory in the race, when Anton Grahn celebrate gold and Elias Danielsson silver.

Rantala represents Vuokatti Ski Team at club level. Ike Melnitz postponed the race to the semi-finals, but narrowly qualified for the final. Topias Kemppi reached the quarterfinals.

The sprint finals took place on Sunday a little after midnight Finnish time. The races continue on Sunday evening, when the program includes sprints for under-23s.

Whistler, located near Vancouver, hosted the 2010 Winter Olympic ski competitions.