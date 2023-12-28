Skiing | Eero Mäntyranta inherited a rare mutation that skyrocketed his blood values ​​and made him an endurance machine

Eero Mäntyranta was a Finnish skiing hero of his time. Picture from the Sapporo Olympic Games in 1972.

A rare genetic defect helped Eero Mäntyranta become the world's best skier in the 1960s. The career ended in a stimulant scandal, which Mäntyranta did not acknowledge and the final truth about which was never found. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.

Eero Mäntyranta was arguably the world's best male skier in the 1960s. He, if anyone, deserves his place among Finnish big skiers.

The career of the three-time gold medalist and two-time silver medalist in Olympic skiing was sadly overshadowed by the uproar over his possible use of stimulants.