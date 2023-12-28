Skiing | Eero Mäntyranta inherited a rare mutation that skyrocketed his blood values ​​and made him an endurance machine

A rare genetic defect helped Eero Mäntyranta become the world's best skier in the 1960s. The career ended in a stimulant scandal, which Mäntyranta did not acknowledge and the final truth about which was never found. The story is published in cooperation with Urheilulehti.
Ari Pusa
| Updated
Eero Mäntyranta was arguably the world's best male skier in the 1960s. He, if anyone, deserves his place among Finnish big skiers.
The career of the three-time gold medalist and two-time silver medalist in Olympic skiing was sadly overshadowed by the uproar over his possible use of stimulants.
#Skiing #Eero #Mäntyranta #inherited #rare #mutation #skyrocketed #blood #values #endurance #machine
Leave a Reply